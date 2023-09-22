Pundit claims Newcastle United ‘haven’t clicked’ as Saudi Arabia admits to ‘sportswashing’
Newcastle United are now preparing for a clash with Sheffield United in Yorkshire as they look to build on their Champions League display.
Eddie Howe’s men got off to a disappointing start to the season, but a win over Brentford in the Premier League and an away draw with AC Milan in the Champions League can only have helped confidence levels. The Magpies now take on newly-promoted Sheffield United away from home, and they will be expected to come away with all three points.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.
Salman’s Sportswashing admission
Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has strong connections to Newcastle through the club’s ownership, has admitted that sports is a vehicle to sportswash the country’s image.
“If sportswashing increases my GDP by 1% then I will continue doing sportswashing,” he told Fox News.
Asked about the term and whether he was OK with it, Salman replied: “I don’t care. I have one per cent growth GDP from sport and I’m aiming for another one-and-a-half per cent – call it whatever you want. We’re going to get that one-and-a-half per cent.”
Sutton prediction
Chris Sutton believes Newcastle ‘haven’t clicked’ yet, making the claim during his prediction that Newcastle will win 1-0 this weekend.
“The onus is going to be on them [Sheffield United] to be more attack-minded in this game, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek,” he wrote.
“Eddie Howe’s team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn’t play well – but it was a great point for them in the end.
“It wasn’t just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven’t clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point. They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.”