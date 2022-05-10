Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pundit slams Leeds United

Micah Richards believes that Leeds United should have followed Newcastle’s lead in January and signed players to help their survival bid.

Newcastle added five players to their ranks in January with every signing playing a key role during their transformation this year.

Richards, who appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, believes Leeds could pay the price for not adding to their squad:

“Why didn’t they sign in January? That is the biggest question.” Richards said.

“Leeds have had injuries all season, when they were doing all right, the form was up and down, you’ve got the January market, look at what Newcastle have done.

Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

“You still have to improve on your team and that’s where it became problematic for Leeds.”

Manchester United join centre-back race

Newcastle United have a new competitor in the race for defender Goncalo Inacio.

It is being reported that new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has identified Inacio as an ideal player to help strengthen their defensive options.

The 20-year-old has starred for Sporting CP this season and would be available for a fee of £38million should a team meet his release clause.

Elsewhere, Newcastle also look set to miss out on Liverpool’s Divock Origi. Calciomercato report that although the Magpies have made him an offer, he will not move to Tyneside as he has ‘given his word to AC Milan’.

Hendrick returns to NUFC

Queens Park Rangers have announced that Jeff Hendrick has returned to Newcastle United following the conclusion of his loan spell at Loftus Road.

Hendrick joined the R’s on deadline day in January and, despite not seeing any action in their last six matches, the 30-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

Hendrick is expected to leave Newcastle United this summer having not been named in their 25-man Premier League squad.