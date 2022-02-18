The full-back limped off against Aston Villa and is not expected to return to action for a number of weeks, if he even returns at all this season.

Eddie Howe has revealed that Trippier had suffered a ‘significant injury’ but refused to put a timescale on his return:

"We hope to see him before the end of the season, but, in terms of a definitive time, no.” United’s head coach said. “We’re going to have to see how his early rehab goes. The operation was a success.”

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Trippier’s injury is a huge blow for Newcastle, however, ex-player John Barnes doesn’t think that his absence will ‘hamper’ the side too much. Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said:

“Newcastle haven't made any marquee signings in January. They made some good signings to simply come in and help them stay up.

“Kieran Trippier is a good player, but Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, they are true marquee signings.

“It's unfortunate that Trippier is now injured, but they are still playing with momentum and confidence, and they signed other good players as well.

“The fact that he's now missing won't hamper them in terms of not winning matches and then possibly going down.

“Fans are getting carried away with calling Trippier a marquee signing. He’s a good character who will score the odd goal and organise the defence.

“Trippier's absence won’t be too detrimental, but obviously, they would much rather have him.”

Whereas Barnes believes Newcastle will be able to cope with Trippier’s absence, Paul Merson doesn’t share this view as he predicts a struggle for the Magpies against West Ham this weekend:

“Kieran Trippier is a massive loss for them.” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“He's been a fantastic addition to the squad as well as the dressing room and has scored two massively important goals for Newcastle since signing for the club in January.”

Newcastle are aiming for four wins in a row when they face West Ham tomorrow lunchtime and you can keep up-to-speed with all the latest news and reaction from events at the London Stadium via the Shields Gazette and on our social media pages.

