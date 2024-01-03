Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur are locked in talks for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Romanian has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dragusin has agreed personal terms with Spurs, who must now agree a fee with Genoa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle scouted the defender and the player's agent Florin Manea claimed he had been in talks with The Magpies. Newcastle have been looking to bolster their ageing centre-back options with Sven Botman the only recognised senior centre-back below the age of 30.

Last season, Manea claimed Genoa want around £26million for the young defender and went as far as namechecking Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, whom he has dealt with previously.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

"I talked about Newcastle, but they are not the only ones, there are several teams I am talking to," Manea said.

“The director [Ashworth] with whom I made [a deal for Gabriel] Tamaș at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We have known each other since 2009. They are also watching him, but also other big clubs in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no official offer yet, but it’s coming. It will be a pleasant surprise when it arrives.”

Spurs' move for the defender comes after Cristian Romero was sidelined for an extended period with a hamstring injury. Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after 20 games.