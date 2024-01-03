'Agreed' - Premier League club swoop for £26m defender after Newcastle & Man Utd talks plus Dan Ashworth claim
Newcastle United transfers: Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.
Tottenham Hotspur are locked in talks for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, according to reports.
The 21-year-old Romanian has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dragusin has agreed personal terms with Spurs, who must now agree a fee with Genoa.
Newcastle scouted the defender and the player's agent Florin Manea claimed he had been in talks with The Magpies. Newcastle have been looking to bolster their ageing centre-back options with Sven Botman the only recognised senior centre-back below the age of 30.
Last season, Manea claimed Genoa want around £26million for the young defender and went as far as namechecking Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, whom he has dealt with previously.
"I talked about Newcastle, but they are not the only ones, there are several teams I am talking to," Manea said.
“The director [Ashworth] with whom I made [a deal for Gabriel] Tamaș at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We have known each other since 2009. They are also watching him, but also other big clubs in England.
“There’s no official offer yet, but it’s coming. It will be a pleasant surprise when it arrives.”
Spurs' move for the defender comes after Cristian Romero was sidelined for an extended period with a hamstring injury. Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after 20 games.
Dragusin has been a regular in the Genoa side for each of the last two seasons in Italy having made 61 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. The Romanian previously played for Juventus but made just four first-team appearances before joining Genoa on an initial loan deal which was later made permanent.