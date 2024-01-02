Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dean has delivered his verdict on Anthony Taylor’s decision to award Liverpool a second penalty in the latter stages of their win over Newcastle United on Monday night. Taylor awarded the penalty after judging that Martin Dubravka had fouled Diogo Jota, despite the former Wolves man being able to take a few steps before going down.

Both Alan Shearer and Ian Wright slammed the decision on social media on Monday night with the former Gunners man posting on X: ‘Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!’ Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also didn’t believe there was much contact and that Jota went down ‘far too easily’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite many believing that a penalty shouldn’t have been awarded, Dean revealed has sympathy with the VAR and referee. Speaking on Sky Sports, Dean said: “I think we’ve heard Stuart Attwell just then on VAR, well we have anyway, there’s clear contact by the left elbow of Dubravka on the foot of Jota. Soft one but once he’s given the penalty it is very hard to overturn.”