Rafa Benitez calls on FA to 'deal' with Wilfried Zaha over referee comments

Rafa Benitez says he was “surprised” to hear Wilfried Zaha call for more protection from referees.

The forward voiced his concerns after scoring Crystal Palace’s winner against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Zaha will face Newcastle United at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

"I feel like before anyone gets a red I'd have to get my leg broken or something – that's why I lose my head," Zaha told the BBC.

"Why am I getting different treatment from other players?"

Benitez, concerned that Zaha was trying to influence referees, has called on the Football Association to look into Zaha's comments.

“I'm surprised, because normally the FA deal with these comments," said United manager Benitez.

"I have a lot of confidence with Andre Marriner. He has a lot of experience, even if his record with our players is not that great in terms of red cards. He's an experienced referee."

Zaha has scored three goals already this season.

“He's a good player, no doubt about that, but I think the FA have to deal with his comments," said Benitez. "I think Andre Marriner will not have this in the back of his head.