Rafa Benitez 'considering' move for Newcastle United midfielder
Rafa Benitez is considering a move for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, according to a report on Merseyside.
Longstaff – who was handed his debut by then-manager Benitez in 2019 – has a year left on his contract at St James’s Park.
The Liverpool Echo claim that a move for the midfielder is “under consideration” at Everton, the club Benitez joined in June.
A new United deal for Longstaff – who signed his contract before he made his Premier League debut – has been on the agenda for the past two years.
For his part, Longstaff is focused on the new Premier League season, which kicks off this weekend. The 23-year-old: “I’ve had a pretty strong start to pre-season, and the more goals I can score, the more good performances I can put in will help the team, and hopefully get me on the pitch. I’m really excited for the season."