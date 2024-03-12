Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rafael Benitez has been sacked by La Liga side Celta Vigo after eight months in charge.

It was the 63-year-old's third job since leaving Newcastle United in 2019. Benitez accepted the role at Celta Vigo in July 2023 after claiming to have received over 20 job offers.

But things didn't go according to plan for the Spaniard, who was dismissed following a 4-0 defeat against his former club Real Madrid on Sunday. The result leaves Celta sitting 17th in the La Liga table and under threat of relegation as they sit just two points above the drop zone with 10 games left to play.

A club statement confirmed Benitez's departure on Tuesday: "Rafa Benítez and his coaching staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute commitment and full dedication, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

"The club would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Rafa Benítez and his assistants for the involvement, honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done. RC Celta also wants to wish them good luck and success in the future."

Benitez is a respected figure at Newcastle having guided the club to the Championship title in 2016-17 and consolidating its place back in the Premier League. The manager also led Liverpool to a famous Champions League win in 2005 while also having stints at rival Premier League clubs Chelsea and Everton.