Rafa Benitez has name dropped Anthony Gordon and hinted that he is looking for a return to management in the Premier League.

Benitez last worked in England over two years ago during a brief spell as Everton manager at Goodison Park. The Spaniard was never really accepted in the blue half of Merseyside amid his connections with Liverpool - a club he led to Champions League glory back in 2005.

Benitez took time off following his departure from Everton before being named as Celta Vigo manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but failed to see out the season before leaving in April. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Benitez has hinted that he is looking for a return to management with the Premier League his ideal destination.

The 64-year-old said: “I’m thinking about the Premier League, but it is not easy. I have had offers, trust me, I have had five or six offers from teams at the bottom of the table.

“I am realistic and I have the passion, I have the knowledge, I have the experience so I can make a difference. My methodology, I like being on the pitch and coaching the players and improving players, little things - Anthony Gordon is one example.

“I can improve players and make these things happen but there are not too many [clubs]. Manchester United will not come for me, Chelsea will not come for me so there are teams that I will not coach because they will not come for me now.

“Then the teams at the middle of the table, bottom of the table, they start firing managers then you have to make a decision. I want to coach in the Premier League.”

During his time at Newcastle United, Benitez helped the club achieve promotion from the Championship and was slated to be the manager of the club if a takeover could be completed. However, as Amanda Staveley’s attempts to broker a deal failed, Benitez opted instead to become Everton manager in summer 2021 - just a couple of months before the eventual takeover of the club was completed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.