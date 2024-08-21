Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s frustrations in their pursuit of Marc Guehi could land them at the door of Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

Tapsoba was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but instead remained in Germany and formed a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen squad that took the Bundesliga by storm last season. Leverkusen finished the season unbeaten in the league and won the DFB-Pokal, with their only loss throughout the whole season coming in the Europa League final.

Tapsoba played a crucial role in their triumphs, playing 47 times in all competitions whilst also representing Burkina Faso at the African Cup of Nations mid-season. At 25, Tapsoba would be the perfect age profile to strengthen Newcastle United not only in the short-term, but also for the future as well, however, there is a reportedly big hurdle that the Magpies will have to overcome for his signature.

That is, according to HITC, that Tapsoba is not interested in leaving his club this summer and will even reject a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to become one of the league’s highest paid players. Al-Nassr, who are owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are reportedly interested in spending £50m on Tapsoba this summer.

As mentioned, interest from St James’ Park in Tapsoba is not new, he was linked with a move to the club last summer, but his name cropping up again this year comes as they continue to be frustrated by Crystal Palace in their attempts to sign Marc Guehi.

The two clubs remain apart in their valuations of the player, with the Eagles holding out for a fee that would guarantee them £70m in total for the Three Lions man. If an agreement can be found and Newcastle pay a fee that Palace are demanding for Guehi, then the 24-year-old would become their all-time record purchase.

Newcastle’s current record transfer is the £63m they paid Real Sociedad to sign Alexander Isak back in 2022. Tapsoba, meanwhile, is expected to cost less than Guehi, although a transfer fee for him will still be a sizeable amount.