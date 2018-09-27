Rafa Benitez reveals what he wants at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez will demand “more ambition” from his Newcastle United side.

Benitez’s winless side are 18th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s home game against Leicester City

Newcastle held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park last weekend.

And United manager Benitez believes his players have a “good feeling” after claiming a second clean sheet away from home.

However, Benitez has acknowledged that his team must do more with the ball.

“I think it’s always important to have a clean sheet, especially when you work really hard,” said Benitez.

“The feeling that they will have in the dressing room is that they were working really hard to get this point, and that’s a good feeling.

“Still, I want to see the team with more ambition. It’s a point, but next time we have to go for the three points again.”

Newcastle spent much of the game against Palace on the back foot.

United’s defensive organisation helped them through a tough first season back in the Premier League.

“It’s very similar to a lot of games last year,” said Benitez.

“Still, this year, I think the Premier League is a little bit stronger, because everyone was spending big money in players that can make the difference.

“We need to be sure that we’re solid and compact. That will give you more opportunities to win games.”