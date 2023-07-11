Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta and a move away from the Gunners could be on the cards for him this summer. Newcastle’s desire to sign a left-back this summer, coupled with Eddie Howe’s admiration for a player he wanted to sign whilst in charge of Bournemouth, mean they have been heavily-linked with his signature.

Despite seeing his role in the first-team wane, Tierney made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last season and Alan Smith, who scored 115 times for Arsenal during eight years at the club, believes that the 26-year-old’s ability and character would be a major asset to any side that signs him. Smith told Gambling Zone:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems that he's not quite an Arteta player in terms of his playing style, but as a personality, he is. Kieran Tierney’s attitude is first class, but that kind of attacking left back bombing down the outside and getting crosses in doesn't seem to be the way that Arteta wants to go. He likes to play with an inverted full back.

“Defensively, one against one, he is better than Zinchenko. It looks like he might leave the club, which is a shame because the fans love him.

“They love his attitude. He deserves to be playing every week and whoever gets him will be signing a good player and person.”