Asensio is set to complete his medical at PSG on Monday after Real Madrid issued an emotional farewell statement to the 27-year-old.

It read: “Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Marco Asensio, a player who has defended our badge and our colours for seven seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He joined Real Madrid when he was just 20 years old and has made history as part of a team involved in one of our most successful eras.

“Marco Asensio has lifted 17 trophies at Real Madrid: 3 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 Uefa Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

“As madridistas we will never forget his career and his outstanding conduct during all this time. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter in his career.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Asensio will sign a four year deal at PSG, this comes after reports linking the Spain international with a move to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Asensio nearing the end of his contract at Real Madrid and it being apparent he would not be extending his stay, Newcastle were linked with a cut-price deal.