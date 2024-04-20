Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Dawson has slammed the decision to award Leeds United Under-21’s a penalty during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Whitley Park on Friday night. A tight first-half ended goalless, but the clash was turned on its head midway through the second period when the visitors were given a penalty by referee James Oldham.

A long free-kick was hoisted into the box before falling harmlessly behind Aidan Harris’ goal. However, this seemingly innocuous incident was followed by a minute or so of chaos and confusion.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Oldham pointed for a corner before his assistant flagged for a goal kick as the officials were seemingly unmoved by a smattering of appeals from Leeds players for a handball. However, the referee then went over to consult his assistant before changing his decision and pointing to the spot, much to the bewilderment of the Newcastle United players, staff and the majority of the 201 in attendance at Whitley Park.

Speaking to the Gazette post-match, Dawson revealed his frustration at the decision and his plans to ask for an explanation from the officials at the earliest possible time. Dawson said: “We’re still trying to understand. I think I have about 11 minutes left until I’m allowed to go in [to the referee’s room] to find out how they can justify the decision they’ve made. The referee has given a corner, they’ve actually looked at each other first, then both have signalled, one gave a corner and one gave a goal kick.

“There’s then quite a few seconds where they’ve walked away and are happy with the decision and then all of a sudden the referee has decided ‘I’m not happy with this’. As far as I’m concerned I don’t think they have a clue whose arm it has hit, if it has hit somebody’s arm and they’ve somehow come to the conclusion that it is a penalty.”

He continued: “The decision that is made has changed the game. It’s really poor. The lads deserve better.