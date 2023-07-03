The 23-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Arsenal expired on June 30. He didn’t start a single Premier League match for The Gunners in 2022-23 but still managed three goals and two assists in 11 appearances from the bench.

Following his breakthrough under Mike Arteta, the Arsenal boss described Nelson as a ‘special player’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have pace in a few players up front,” he said previously. “Reiss is a special player and can eliminate players one on one.”

Despite rejecting an initial contract offer from Arsenal, Nelson is close to agreeing a new four year deal at the club, according to the Daily Express. But Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs, plus Serie A side AC Milan, who are understood to have an interest in the winger.

Football Transfers have reported Newcastle have made contact with the player’s representatives though a deal will be difficult to do following Arsenal’s new contract offer.

Nelson has made 66 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since making his debut at 17, scoring seven goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the wide areas are one of many positions The Magpies will be keen to explore this summer with Allan Saint-Maximin’s future uncertain and Ryan Fraser set to leave the club after being frozen out of the first-team set-up by Eddie Howe.