Tottenham Hotspur have aimed a subtle dig at Callum Wilson following comments made about Richarlison.

The Magpies striker came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham in which Richarlison scored twice. Wilson previously mocked Richarlison's record of being booked three times for celebrating disallowed Spurs goals which got a reaction out of the Brazilian.

Last season, Richarlison popped up as a topic of discussion for Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. Speaking about the Brazilian, Antonio said: “He's scored four times this season. Three of the times he's been offside [and] he's taken his top off four times this season.”

Wilson, who ended the previous campaign having scored 18 goals in the Premier League, then added: “He's got four yellows – he's almost on a suspension."

Richarlison hit back at the comments on TikTok, posting a response to a video of Wilson and Antonio: "How many goals do both have in the World Cup?"

The 26-year-old scored twice on Sunday as Spurs beat Newcastle 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Afterwards, Tottenham made a subtle reference to Wilson's comments by posting a photo of Richarlison's head edited onto the body of Michael Jordan with the basketball icon's famous quote from The Last Dance: "And I took that personally."

