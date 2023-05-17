Newcastle United "deserve" Champions League football, according to Roberto De Zerbi.

Eddie Howe's side are third in the Premier League, and a point ahead of Liverpool, with three games left to play this season.

Next up are De Zerbi's sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion team at St James' Park tomorrow night, and Newcastle are looking to take another big step towards Champions League qualification.

"Eddie Howe's done an incredible job – they deserve to play in the Champions League," said De Zerbi, who succeeded Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium last September. "They're a very strong team.

"It will be a tough game for us, but also (for) them. We're fighting for history, and to achieve history. We need historic results."

The game is another home sell-out, and De Zerbi added: “For me, it's an honour to play at Newcastle's stadium. and I'm looking forward to it.

"It will be nice to play (there), and we'll play to win. We have the same respect for every team, but have the same aim every time we're on the pitch."

De Zerbi – whose side ended Arsenal's title hopes with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last weekend – will be without three players for the game.

Brighton's head coach said: "No (Joel) Veltman, no (Ben) Webster, no (Solly) March and no (Robert) Sanchez tomorrow.

"We'll more or less have the same squad as against Arsenal. I need tot think of the condition of my players."