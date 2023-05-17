News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

'Incredible!': Roberto De Zerbi makes Newcastle United Champions League claim amid injury absences

Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion's game against Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:31 BST

Newcastle United "deserve" Champions League football, according to Roberto De Zerbi.

Eddie Howe's side are third in the Premier League, and a point ahead of Liverpool, with three games left to play this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next up are De Zerbi's sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion team at St James' Park tomorrow night, and Newcastle are looking to take another big step towards Champions League qualification.

Most Popular

"Eddie Howe's done an incredible job – they deserve to play in the Champions League," said De Zerbi, who succeeded Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium last September. "They're a very strong team. 

"It will be a tough game for us, but also (for) them. We're fighting for history, and to achieve history. We need historic results."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game is another home sell-out, and De Zerbi added: “For me, it's an honour to play at Newcastle's stadium. and I'm looking forward to it.

"It will be nice to play (there), and we'll play to win. We have the same respect for every team, but have the same aim every time we're on the pitch."

De Zerbi – whose side ended Arsenal's title hopes with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last weekend – will be without three players for the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton's head coach said: "No (Joel) Veltman, no (Ben) Webster, no (Solly) March and no (Robert) Sanchez tomorrow.

"We'll more or less have the same squad as against Arsenal. I need tot think of the condition of my players."

Meanwhile, Howe will again be without midfielder Sean Longstaff (foot), while winger Jacob Murphy (groin) is his only injury doubt.

Related topics:Brighton and Hove Albion