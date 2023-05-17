Matty Longstaff is on the "road to recovery" – after undergoing another knee operation.

The midfielder suffered a season-ending injury playing for loan club Colchester United on Boxing Day.

And the 23-year-old, out of contract this summer, is working towards a comeback later this year.

"Matty's here," said United head coach Howe. "I think he's just had another operation on his knee, just a very minor one, to fix a problem. We're hopeful that he's on the road to recovery.

"I saw him on a bike, an assault bike, the other day. Anyone who's done them knows how tough they are, and he's there using his arm and giving his all for about half an hour.

"An incredible example of his attitude to his recovery, so he's giving everything he can to get back."

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

“It was Leicester on Boxing Day, we won 3-0, and I came in the dressing room, looked at my phone – and saw he'd come on 85 and was off again at 89,” said the 25-year-old.

“Everyone was celebrating, but my head was thinking about him.

Longstaff’s concerns for his brother – who made a stunning first-team breakthrough in the 2019/20 season during Steve Bruce’s time as head coach – were allayed by Howe and club doctor Paul Catterson.

“To be fair, I spoke to the doc, and then the manager came over, and said 'don't worry, we’ll look after him' – and put my mind at ease,” said Longstaff.