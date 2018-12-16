Rolando Aarons' message after returning to Newcastle from unsuccessful loan spell

Rolando Aarons faces an uncertain future after his loan spell at Slovan Liberec came to an end.

The Newcastle United winger signed off at the Czech Republic side by coming on in the closing seconds to run the clock down.

It is an end which sums up Aarons' spell at Liberec, where he started just nine games out of 19 at the lowly side and didn't register a goal or assist.

Despite failing to make a mark, the winger - once regarded as the No 1 talent coming through Newcastle's youth system - insists he has enjoyed his time at the club.

“Thanks so much for the experience," he wrote on Instagram. "I loved my time here, the club is one big family and I will miss everyone there.

“I wish everyone the best for the second half of the season!!”

The Czech league now breaks for winter, not returning until February, with Aarons returning to Tyneside, where has two and a half years left on his contract.

However, the 23-year-old is not in Rafa Benitez's plans and wasn't given a Premier League squad number, meaning another loan move in January could be on the cards.