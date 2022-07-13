Following on from Monday’s double session, Tuesday’s training appeared to be slightly more relaxed for the players.

While in Austria the Magpies will face 1860 Munich on Friday, July 15 (1:30pm kick-off) at SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau and Mainz 04 on Monday, July 18 (3pm kick-off) at Kufstein Arena.

Here’s what we spotted from Newcastle’s second full day…

On your bike!

With Newcastle’s training pitch in Austria just a short walk from the Hotel Gut Brandlhof where the players are staying, players have taken to riding mountain bikes from the hotel to the pitch.

On Tuesday morning, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff were all filmed arriving at the training pitch on two wheels, though several more players also took up the option.

After the morning session, players cycled around the surrounding area with Joelinton, Paul Dummett, Botman, Nick Pope, Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron all pictured enjoying a ride. Murphy and Krafth even popped a couple of wheelies for the camera.

Go-karting team bonding session

After training, cycling, some tennis and gym work, the United squad and staff swapped two wheels for four as they enjoyed a few laps of the state-of-the-art OAMTC Fahrtechnik Zentrum go-kart track next to the hotel.

Being elite sportsmen, a competitive element was obviously included as players and staff competed for the fastest times.

Ryan Fraser was the overall winner with a time of 4:10.218 – 8.686 seconds faster than Jamal Lewis in second with a time of 4:18.904. Chris Wood finished less than half a second behind Lewis with a time of 4:19.318.

Emil Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson completed the top seven though the latter claimed foul play in the final race.

"That is a 15 second penalty [Chris Wood] put me in the grass, I was in second place, I was chasing first down man!” Wilson said on a video published on the club’s Youtube channel.

"You were not, I was catching you,” Wood responded to Wilson. “You spun me out. No chance [it was by accident], you knew you were coming up on the inside [and] you didn’t stop!”

Fortunately, it was all in good fun.

The musical throwback continues

There is a running theme with Newcastle’s training tunes in Austria and we’re all for it

Following on from Outkast’s Ms. Jackson on Monday, there were more hip-hop classics playing through the speakers. Let me blow ya Mind by Eve & Gwen Stefani, One in a Million by Aaliyah, Party in the Pool 2 by Cos and So Sick by Ne-Yo could be heard over United’s training session on Tuesday.

It seems that whoever is selecting the playlist has a particular fondness for turn of the century hip-hop songs – even if half of Newcastle’s squad aren’t old enough to remember most of them being released!

Who was missing?

Of the 29 players who travelled, all were seen to be involved in at least one of the day’s activities.

For the second day running, Jamal Lewis wasn’t pictured out on the training pitch.