Allan Saint-Maximin sends Newcastle United message to fans as Amanda Staveley explains absence
Allan Saint-Maximin sent a message to Newcastle United fans after being honoured for his contribution on the pitch last season.
The 24-year-old was named the North East Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year for 2021
Saint-Maximin – who scored six goals last year – came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from the calf injury which had kept him out of the club’s previous two games.
The winger was unable to attend the awards dinner – co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi represented the club – but he recorded a thank you message for those attending the prestigious event.
“I just want to say thank you,” said Saint-Maximin.
"Thank you for your support, thank you for everything. I'm really, really proud of this trophy, and I'm sorry to not be here with you so this is a message with all my love, all my heart to say thank you for everything and more will be coming for sure.”
Staveley accepted the award on Saint-Maximin’s behalf – and explained the winger’s absence.
“Allan so wanted to be here and so did Eddie (Howe, United’s head coach), they're working so hard at the moment and very focused,” she said. "He's actually having to go abroad, and I’m delighted to take this.”
She joked: “I think I'll keep this (trophy) at home, and not give it to him!”
On the pitch, Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League after an eight-game unbeaten run, have a busy period coming up with trips to Southampton, Chelsea and Everton all in the space of eight days.