The 24-year-old was named the North East Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year for 2021

Saint-Maximin – who scored six goals last year – came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from the calf injury which had kept him out of the club’s previous two games.

The winger was unable to attend the awards dinner – co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi represented the club – but he recorded a thank you message for those attending the prestigious event.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I just want to say thank you,” said Saint-Maximin.

"Thank you for your support, thank you for everything. I'm really, really proud of this trophy, and I'm sorry to not be here with you so this is a message with all my love, all my heart to say thank you for everything and more will be coming for sure.”

Staveley accepted the award on Saint-Maximin’s behalf – and explained the winger’s absence.

Amanda Staveley and award's host BBC's Ian Dennis with Men's Player of the Year 2021 trophy, for Allan Saint-Maximin (photo: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation).

“Allan so wanted to be here and so did Eddie (Howe, United’s head coach), they're working so hard at the moment and very focused,” she said. "He's actually having to go abroad, and I’m delighted to take this.”

She joked: “I think I'll keep this (trophy) at home, and not give it to him!”

On the pitch, Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League after an eight-game unbeaten run, have a busy period coming up with trips to Southampton, Chelsea and Everton all in the space of eight days.

