Salomon Rondon boost for Newcastle

Salomon Rondon's pushing to be fit for Newcastle United's visit to the St Mary's Stadium.

Rondon has been sidelined for the past month with a groin injury.

However, the on-loan striker is back in full training ahead of Saturday's game against Southampton.

United today published a gallery of images from today's training session. Defender Ciaran Clark – who was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad earlier this month with an injury – has returned to training.

And Rondon, on a season-loan loan from West Bromwich Albion, also took part.

Speaking last weekend, United manager Benitez said: "He's getting better, but he has been away for a while. I don't think we expect just one player to make a big difference.

"If you have Rondon you have more competition up front. Maybe he can help. We need the rest of the team to do their best every game."

Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League after losing seven of their first nine games.