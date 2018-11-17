Salomon Rondon has made a decision on his Newcastle future

Salomon Rondon wants to secure a permanent move to St James’s Park – by bringing even more goals to Newcastle.

The on-loan striker, handed the No 9 jersey by Rafa Benitez, scored his first two Premier League goals for Newcastle United in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Rondon’s performance won praise from Alan Shearer, the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

The 29-year-old revealed that his “personal target” this season was a permanent move to Newcastle after joining the club in August.

Asked about securing a move, Rondon said: “To do that I have to score goals. I’ve started scoring, and I have to keep working. I have to keep doing that to stay.”

Rondon – who has scored three goals in all competitions – isn’t setting himself a goals target this season.

The most important thing for strkers is to score goals, and even more important is the team. I try to help the team. Salomon Rondon

“This is a good question, but I never say the numbers,” said Rondon, under contract at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2020.

“The most important thing for strikers is to score goals, and even more important is the team. I try to help the team. I came here to help the team.”

Meanwhile, United striker Dwight Gayle, loaned to West Brom as part of the Rondon deal, is open-minded about his future.

“Anything could happen at the end of the season – we’ve just got to wait and see,” said the 28-year-old.