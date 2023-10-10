News you can trust since 1849
Champions League make surprise announcement after what Sandro Tonali did for Newcastle United v PSG

Sandro Tonali was faster than Kylian Mbappe as Newcastle United beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James’ Park last Wednesday.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
It was a historic night for Newcastle as goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar saw them win their first Champions League match in over 20 years.

Summer signing Tonali started the match in midfield and played a role in keeping United’s attack alive in the build-up to Burn’s first-half header.

Now, the Champions League’s official Twitter account has released the fastest players from the second round of group stage fixtures in the competition last week. Mbappe, who struggled to make an impact at St James’ Park, was joint sixth with a top speed of 34.4km/h, marginally faster than Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford at 34.3km/h.

But the fastest player overall, and over 1km/h faster than Mbappe, was Tonali with a top speed of 35.5km/h set during the match. The Italian isn’t known for his blistering pace from midfield but was able to get up to a full sprint in the match as The Magpies claimed a memorable win.

In addition to Tonali’s rapid Champions League speed, Newcastle also boast one of the fastest players in the Premier League so far this season with Anthony Gordon clocking a top speed of 35.7 km/h on the opening day against Aston Villa.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million over the summer and has made 10 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring on his Premier League debut.

