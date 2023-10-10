Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following, Newcastle’s draw at the London Stadium on Sunday, Guimaraes joined up with the Brazil squad once again for the World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela on Friday, October 13 and Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18.

Unlike the previous two international breaks, Guimaraes isn’t joined by Newcastle team-mate Joelinton, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is one of eight Newcastle first-team players on international duty over the next two weeks. Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad due to a minor injury picked up during the draw against West Ham.

Kieran Trippier (England), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay), Sandro Tonali (Italy), Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Tino Livramento (England Under-21s) and Lewis Hall (England Under-20s) will all be away from Newcastle during the international break.

The Brazilian national team’s official Instagram account posted an image of Guimaraes and several of his team-mates arriving in Cuiabá for the upcoming match against Venezuela.

The 25-year-old has played 14 times for his country, including at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. His only goal came in March 2022 in a 4-0 win over Bolivia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes has been in impressive form for Newcastle so far this season, playing a key role in the 8-0 win over Sheffield United last month as well as the 4-1 Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain.