Sandro Tonali issues Newcastle United statement to Italian media

New signing Sandro Tonali has spoken to journalists in Italy after visiting Newcastle United following his move from AC Milan.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Sandro Tonali has revealed his first impressions of Newcastle United after returning to Italy.

The midfielder, signed from AC Milan in a deal worth around £55million, visited Tyneside this week after signing a six-year deal with the club.

Tonali visited St James' Park and the club's training ground during his brief visit.

And the 23-year-old told reporters about his "positive" impression of the club after landing back at Linate Airport in Milan yesterday.

“The first impressions are positive," said Tonali, who captained Italy in the European Under-21 Championship. "I met the people who wanted me at all costs, and who can’t wait to work with me."

Tonali had spent three years at Milan, the club he had supported as a boy.

Asked about the decision to leave the Champions League semi-finalists, Tonali said: “The most difficult of my career, but it was a choice that had to be made now, and we made it.

"Milan welcomed me like a son, and I'll never forget it for the rest of my life. I'll thank them forever. I love everyone who worked with me, and my former team-mates.

"I’ll always watch Milan, and I’ll always be their fan. It was a choice I had to make, and I made it at the right time.”

Tonali – who joined Milan from Brescia, initially on loan, in 2020 – hopes to return to the club in the future.

"It’s been a beautiful journey," said Tonali. "I hope to be able to return to Milan one day, and see the fans smile.”

Tonali will return to Newcastle for pre-season training later this month after taking a short break.

