Tonali withdrew from the Italy national team and returned to Newcastle following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms.

Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso admitted the player suffers from a gambling addiction before attending the hearing.

According to Sky Italy, Tonali is facing a lengthy ban from football after admitting to betting on AC Milan to win matches during his time as a player at the Serie A club. The 23-year-old midfielder completed a £52million move from Milan to Newcastle in the summer.

A three-year worldwide football ban is the most severe punishment for illegal betting offences. However, Tonali’s co-operation and contribution to the investigation could see him handed a lesser ban.

This comes after Tonali’s Italian team-mate Nicolo Fagioli was banned for seven-months and fined €12,500 for the violation of ‘placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA’.

No official comment has been made by Newcastle at this stage with head coach Eddie Howe set to speak to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

