Sandro Tonali makes first Newcastle United appearance since 10-month betting ban
The Italian midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million last summer but was limited to just 12 first-team appearances before being hit with a 10-month betting ban. That ban expires later this month on August 29 ahead of the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on September 1 at St James’ Park.
While Tonali can’t play a part in any public matches between now and then, he has played training ground practice matches and has travelled over with the first team to Tokyo. The 24-year-old can’t feature in Saturday’s friendly matches against Yokohama F. Marinos as the Japan National Stadiuim on Saturday (7pm kick-off local time/11am BST) but has been active in Tokyo at a supporter event.
Tonali was in attendance at Batur Tokyo alongside his Newcastle team-mates Lewis Hall, Mark Gillespie and Sean Longstaff at a Newcastle United Supporter Engagement Event in Tokyo on Thursday. The Italian addressed supporters in English ahead of his much-anticipated return to first-team action to a very warm reception.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has also spoke about Tonali’s imminent return while out in Japan.
“He’s good,” Howe said. “Mentally, I think he’s been excellent during this long period. I think he’s trained really well.
“He’s very low maintenance for someone like me to manage the situation. I think he’s been first class. He’s been really supportive to the players that have been playing, and making sure that the team’s in the right place, ahead of himself.
£I expect, with the way he’s trained, for him to get up to speed quite quickly, but I do think there needs to be a certain amount of understanding that there’s just been no way for us to get him the games that he needs into his legs. Although he’s joined in every day, a lot of his training would be smaller than a match unless it’s an 11 v 11, which we would occasionally do in training.
“I think it probably will take him a while to get to his very best levels, but he looks fit and very focused. He’s a big player for us.”
