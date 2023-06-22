Newcastle United winger to kick off 'big' summer – for club and country
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is likely to be the club's busiest player this summer.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has a "big" summer – for club and country.
Gordon is with England’s Under-21s, who open their European Under-21 Championship campaign with a game against Czech Republic in Batumi, Georgia, today (5pm kick-off). Fans can watch the game for free on uefa.tv.
The winger, signed from Everton in January for £45million, could be in action with Lee Carsley’s side until July 8, when the tournament concludes.
Gordon will need a short break after the tournament before returning to Newcastle.
The £45million signing spoke about the importance of the summer after scoring his first United goal in the club’s season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea last month.
“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” said the winger. “It’s difficult to adapt to the manager’s style, because he has such high standards."
United's head coach Eddie Howe said: "Hopefully, that (goal) will give him a big lift going into next season."
Newcastle finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.