Sean Longstaff is yet to make a start in the Premier League this season, but injury concerns in midfield could see him handed an opportunity to impress against Brentford on Saturday. Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been Eddie Howe’s preferred trio thus far this campaign, however, following an injury scare to Tonali during the international period, Howe could turn to Longstaff when Brentford come to the north east.

Tonali missed Italy’s win over Ukraine on Tuesday night with a ‘slight muscle injury’ and may not be risked for the game against the Bees ahead of Newcastle’s return to the Champions League - and Tonali’s return to the San Siro - on Tuesday night. Longstaff, who has become an important part of the team since Howe’s appointment as manager in 2021, posted on X: ‘Back to it this weekend’ (fist pump emoji) alongside a picture of him in training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...