Over a week after agreeing the transfer, Newcastle confirmed the signing of Tonali on a five year deal with an option to extend it further. The transfer is understood to have cost an initial £52million, a record for an Italian player.

Tonali helped AC Milan reach the Champions League semi-final last season and makes the switch to Newcastle to compete in Europe’s elite club competition once again. It’s the first time The Magpies have played in the Champions League in over 20 years after they finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

As a result, for the first time ever, the Champions League Official Twitter account also announced the Newcastle transfer.

The @ChampionsLeague Twitter account posted: “ Sandro Tonali [to] Newcastle.

“Five-year deal confirmed for the Italy midfielder #UCL.”

If Newcastle’s return to the so-called big time hadn’t quite sunk in yet, this was yet another reminder of an exciting season ahead for Eddie Howe’s side.

Following the confirmation of his signing, Tonali told the club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”