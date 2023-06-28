James Maddison is set to undergo a medical at Tottenham Hotspur – after the club agreed a deal for the midfielder.

Maddison, a target for Newcastle United, will undergo medical checks today following talks with Leicester City this week.

The Daily Telegraph report that the feel is an "initial" £40million, with the promise further payments based on appearances and achievements.

Newcastle had bid for Maddison last summer, and the club had been considering another move for the 26-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract.

Eddie Howe gave his view on the England international last season.

"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

"He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here."

