Sandro Tonali Newcastle United squad number confirmed ahead of Rangers debut

The £52million midfielder has been named in the Newcastle starting line-up for the match at Ibrox. Tonali joined up with the Magpies squad for the first time last Friday before watching the 3-2 friendly win at Gateshead from the stands.

Now the 8,000 travelling Newcastle fans plus those watching at home will get to see the Italian in action for the first time in black and white. Those paying close attention to the team-sheet may have also spotted Tonali’s squad number, for pre-season at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old will wear the No. 20 shirt which was left vacant following Chris Wood’s departure to Nottingham Forest in January. Pre-season squad numbers are still subject to change for the competitive season due to further players potentially arriving or departing but they are often a good indicator for what number the player will wear for the season ahead.

For example, last pre-season saw Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier wear the No. 4, 22 and 2 shirts respectively which they kept for the 2022-23 campaign.

Following the Rangers match, Newcastle will fly straight to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series. The Magpies will face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa during the tour before returning to England.