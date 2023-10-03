Sandro Tonali training ground update as key Newcastle United man returns but £127m trio miss out
A Newcastle United training ground injury update has been provided ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Broadcast media were allowed inside Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground on the eve of the club’s first Champions League home match in over 20 years. Sky Sports cameras captured part of The Magpies’ Tuesday training session with several key players absent.
Sven Botman has already been ruled out of the match with a knee issue and did not freature in the session along with long-term absentees Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes.
Joelinton, who is a doubt for the match with a hamstring injury, also missed the session. Suggesting he will miss Wednesday night’s match.
Sandro Tonali was also absent from the session. Despite no injury being reported, the 23-year-old midfielder briefly returned to Milan following Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.
Callum Wilson is a doubt for the game with a minor hamstring issue that has seen him miss United’s last two fixtures. The striker trained away from the group initially before joining in.
Explaining Newcastle’s injury situation, Howe told The Gazette on Saturday: “Callum has got a very minor hamstring problem and we hope he’ll be back soon, hopefully before the international break but there’s no guarantee.
“Sven has got a knee problem but I don’t think we will see Sven before the international break but hopefully we’ll see him very quickly afterwards.”
On Joelinton, Howe added: “It looks like a hamstring and that would be a huge blow because we don’t want to lose him but we’ll wait and see.”