Sandro Tonali official Newcastle United return date following fresh FA charge

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been hit with a fresh charge for breaching betting rules.

Tonali is currently service a 10-month ban from football handed by the Italian Football Federation for betting offences committed during his time with AC Milan. Following his £52million transfer to Newcastle in the summer of 2023, it is alleged that Tonali breached FA rules 50 times by placing bets on football matches between August 12 and October 12 2023.

A statement released by the FA read: "Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

"It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond."

Tonali has made just 12 appearances for Newcastle since signing for the club and his current ban runs until August 27, 2024. While the latest charges from the FA could see the Italian handed a further punishment, any ban imposed on the Italian will likely be served concurrently and not extend the official August 27 return date.

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle in October 2023 before his starting his ten-month ban.

As a result, Newcastle could still see Tonali back in action in the opening weeks of the 2024-25 season.

The club have released an official statement following Tonali's FA charge: "Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.