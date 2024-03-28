Newcastle United release statement as FA confirm further Sandro Tonali charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandro Tonali, who is currently serving a ten month ban from football, has been charged by the FA with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of its betting rules. A statement released by the FA read: ‘Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

‘It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023.

‘Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.’

Tonali, who hasn’t featured for the Magpies since his ban from football was ratified by UEFA in October, will not play again for Magpies until Tuesday 27 August 2024. This latest charge, however, could see the Italian face further punishment.

Newcastle United released a statement on social media following this latest charge. That read: ‘Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

‘Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support.

‘Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.’

