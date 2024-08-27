Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali sees himself as a ‘new transfer’ for Newcastle United after serving a 10-month betting ban.

The midfielder will be back available for selection in the Carabao Cup clash at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening and is set to be named in Eddie Howe’s squad for the first time since October 2023. While serving his ban, Tonali has continued to train fully with The Magpies’ first-team and could start the match at the City Ground.

Ahead of the match, Tonali spoke on camera for the first time since his ban as he told the club website: “I'm excited because I think I'm a new player, a new transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I played eight games [in the Premier League] last season, it's so difficult for me to play eight games at the start of the season and then be out for 10 months. I think this month, I am a new player, a new transfer.

“I am excited to be here in Newcastle and not in another place because I have a top team, top fans and I can't wait to get back on the pitch.

“I am happy to be here, this is the first thing. Thank you to the fans for the last year, thank you to my teammates, thank you to the gaffer, thank you for everything the people in Newcastle.

Tonali added: “10 months is a long time especially because footballers live for Sundays, so it was hard work. I did work though, I trained every day, even more than when I was playing.

“I was lucky enough to find all the people who work here at Newcastle who were always by my side and always close to me and this really helped me a lot. It really did.”

Tonali’s name was regularly chanted by supporters at Newcastle matches while he served his ban. And the 24-year-old has been blown away by the support shown to him during a difficult period.

“From the first day in October to now I had constant support from everyone,” he admitted. “There isn't a single person who didn't show me their support - same with the fans. They gave me the same love they'd have given me if I'd been here for 10 years and I'd only just arrived!

“So this really made me think a lot and made me realise what the Newcastle fans are made of. Every game I want to be on the pitch and play for the fans first and me second because the fans are really crazy, the support is crazy.

“I don't think in another city or another place there would be these fans [supporting] one player that can't play for 10 months. This was so important for me, I thought a lot of this and it's fantastic for me.”

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tonali also acknowledged the support of his teammates with one player in particular getting a shout-out.

“In October, November, it was difficult,” Tonali continued. “My first game [of the ban] against Wolves, I was in Wolverhampton with the team and Bruno [Guimaraes] and Joelinton helped me the night before the game.

“They are top players and top people, I like the Brazilian guys because they not only helped me but they help the team.

“Bruno speaks Spanish and I understand Spanish so I've spoken to him in English and Spanish so he was my translator for the first few months. “I'm feeling good because the team and the fans were here with me, I have never been alone in these 10 months.”