Big players return for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe makes ‘inspired’ call

Eddie Howe made four changes to the Newcastle side that drew 2-2 at West Ham United before the international break. Anthony Gordon’s return from suspension saw him go straight back into the side in place of Elliot Anderson while Callum Wilson made only his third start of the season with Alexander Isak dropping to the bench following an injury concern.

Joelinton’s return from a hamstring issue saw Sandro Tonali drop to the bench amid an investigation into alleged illegal betting by the Italian midfielder.

Jamaal Lascelles kept his place at centre-back with Howe confirming afterwards that Sven Botman was still a couple of weeks away from a return.

The least forced change of the four saw Jacob Murphy handed his first Premier League start of the season with in-form Miguel Almiron dropping to the bench after returning from international duty with Paraguay.

And Howe’s decision proved to be an inspired one.

Jacob Murphy celebrates Newcastle United’s opening goal.

Jacob Murphy makes his mark

It took Murphy just four minutes into his first league start of the season to find the net as he lifted Kieran Trippier’s wonderfully-weighted dinked pass over Sam Johnstone and into the left corner of the goal. The strike was initially ruled out for offside against Trippier before a VAR check overruled the decision and awarded Newcastle the goal.

However, the 28-year-old admitted that he didn’t quite mean to find the net.

“Course I meant the goal!” Murphy joked to Premier League Productions. “Nah - I went to cross it but sometimes you need luck!”

Before the end of October, Murphy is already the 12th Newcastle player to score a goal this season.

And his contributions didn’t stop there with his pinpoint cross leading to Newcastle’s second goal calmly volleyed in by Anthony Gordon from close range. Gordon made amends after hitting the crossbar after being set-up by Murphy moments earlier.

Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 before the break and Murphy set-up the goal to make it 4-0 with a sweeping counter attacking move seeing the winger curl a low ball in for Callum Wilson, who made no mistake.

Afterwards Howe admitted Murphy is somewhat of an ‘unsung hero’ in his Newcastle squad.

“Yes, I think he probably is [an unsung hero],” Howe told reporters. “He played really well today [Saturday] – I think the right-hand side in general performed very well during the first half. Kieran, Sean and Jacob were dovetailing, interacting really well and they got into some dangerous areas.

“Jacob scored the goal, of course, and I’m delighted for him. He’s someone who is the ultimate professional. He’s reliable, plays multiple positions and has never let me down.”

Sean Longstaff’s ‘best’ scoring season

Longstaff effectively put the game to bed by half-time as he pounced on Marc Guehi’s error to slot in his third goal of the season in only his ninth appearance. The 25-year-old midfielder has now equalled his best scoring season for the club which was set last season over 41 matches.

As Newcastle dominate games more regularly, Longstaff is getting into more and more scoring areas and has been able to demonstrate his finishing ability on a few occasions already this season.

And Howe has backed the Geordie to become a consistent goal threat from midfield for The Magpies.

“Sean, himself, will work hard on his finishing,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s a player who regularly does extra work with the coaches.

“I’ve always said I believe he’s a goalscorer – he’s a very, very good finisher in training, with both feet and from all angles. For me, scoring more consistently is something he can do with the ability that he has.

“It’s just about getting himself into the right positions, but I thought he did that really well today. He played very intelligently and took his goal really well.”

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace supporters send strong message to the Premier League

As Newcastle fans showed their support for Sandro Tonali with a ‘Forza Tonali’ flag on display in the Gallowgate End, Crystal Palace fans had a message of their own at the opposite end of the stadium.

Up in level seven of the Leazes Stand, Palace supporters unveiled a banner clearly protesting Newcastle’s ownership group. It read: “Mask has slipped. PIF = Saudi State. EPL - take action.”

It’s not the first time the Palace supporters have protested Newcastle’s Saudi-led ownership, whose takeover was approved by the Premier League in October 2021 following legally binding assurances that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who now own an 80% stake in the club, were separate from the Saudi state.

A moment to savour for Sandro Tonali

With Tonali potentially facing a lengthy ban from football, the Newcastle supporters were clear in showing their support for the player throughout the afternoon. There were muted cheers as his name was read out over the PA prior to the match and his name was chanted regularly throughout.

He was applauded while warming up on the touchline before coming on to a loud cheer with 20 minutes remaining.

In a far from ideal situation for the player, the circumstances in which he came on in the match were favourable as it was already won.

After the 4-0 thrashing, Howe advised Tonali to take in the ‘love’ of the Magpies’ supporters as he led the lap of honour at St James’ Park. It was a powerful and emotional moment as the 23-year-old appeared visibly moved by the gesture as he applauded the fans in return.