Martin Dubravka has again been linked with a move away from Newcastle United in January.

Dubravka has made just one appearance for Newcastle United this season, playing 45 minutes of their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last month before being taken off at half-time through injury. Injury to Nick Pope in December last year meant Dubravka played the second half of the campaign as Newcastle’s no.1, but Pope’s return to fitness has seen him again fall down the pecking order.

After signing Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy in the summer, the Magpies named five goalkeepers in their 25-man Premier League squad and it’s a possibility that one of those leaves when the January transfer window opens. The Sunday Mirror report that it could be Dubravka with clubs in Saudi Arabia reportedly interested in signing the 35-year-old.

According to the report, Dubravka is wanted by ‘several’ clubs and that if a deal can be struck, then Vlachodimos will be promoted to deputy behind Pope.

Dubravka was asked about reports linking him with a move away from St James’ Park during the summer amid speculation that Burnley’s James Trafford could be on his way to Tyneside. Dubavka responded: “It’s not for me to comment on that because I get information from the newspaper about who we are signing.

“If I'm honest, I don't care what happens anymore. I defended my place and did my best for the club. If they decide to bring someone else, I won't influence it anymore.

“This is going aside at the moment, I'm trying to concentrate on the national team now. I let the rest out of my head.”