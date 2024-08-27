Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe refrained from describing Sandro Tonali as like a ‘new signing’ for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have struggled in the transfer window this summer but will be boosted by the return of Tonali from a 10-month ban this week. The Italian midfielder is eligible to feature against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off) in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are looking to make at least one new signing before Friday’s transfer deadline having been locked in discussions with Crystal Palace regarding defender Marc Guehi for the last few weeks without finding a breakthrough.

Although Howe has previously acknowledged Tonali would be like a new signing, the context of the final days of the transfer window have seen the Magpies boss refuse to repeat that claim this time around.

Howe said: “I don’t know if I like to use that [like a new signing phrase] because then people say you’ve got what you need so no!” Newcastle have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, made Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent as agreed, brought in young forward Will Osula and two goalkeepers in John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos so far this summer. There has been a distinct lack of major incomings so far in what Howe has admitted has been a difficult summer for the club.

Paul Mitchell was appointed as Newcastle’s sporting director in July but the club have struggled to make signings since. Mitchell was at the Vitality Stadium for the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday.

“I’m always happy, you know that, regardless of transfers,” Howe admitted. “No, I haven’t spoken to Paul [at Bournemouth].

“We’ll just carry on about our business. We’re not in control of it so we’ll see.

“I think we’ve made it clear, we’d love to add to the group but they have to be the right players at the right price for the short and long term of the benefit of the football club. We’re not in control of it, we’ll work as hard as we can to try and improve the squad. I think we’ve got top-quality players here and we’ve still got a few more players to come back from injury so hopefully we’ll make the group stronger.

“Sandro’s ban is finished, so we’ll be delighted to welcome him back. He’s another top-quality addition.”