Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claimed in his Friday morning press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Molineux (5:30pm kick-off) that Tonali had a ‘high chance’ of being available with the Italian Football Federation’s announcement of a 10-month ban for the player yet to be ratified.

The Athletic have claimed the ban was ratified by FIFA on Friday evening, effective immediately. The FIGC announced Tonali’s 10-month ban from playing and eight month rehabilitation on Thursday after the player was found guilty of breaching Italian betting regulations.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tonali flew to Italy to cooperate with the investigation and his agent Giuseppe Riso claimed prior to the verdict that the player suffers from a gambling addiction.

Tonali is understood to have already travelled with the Newcastle squad to the West Midlands on Friday but won’t be able to feature in a competitive match for the club until August 2024.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million over the summer and has since made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring once. But his first season on Tyneside is now effectively over.

Speaking prior to the ban reportedly being ratified, Howe said: “I’ve made peace with [the ban]. I know we’re going to be without him and when we’re told, we’ll react.