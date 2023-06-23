The brilliant Newcastle United transfer which fans didn’t see coming a year ago

A year ago today, Newcastle United spent £10million on a new player.

Nick Pope joined the club following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, a new goalkeeper was not seen as a priority by many fans given that Martin Dubravka was backed up by Karl Darlow.

It was generally felt that other areas needed strengthening first.

Dubravka had been an exceptional performer for the club since joining, initially on loan, in 2018, but Howe felt that Pope, an England international, would strengthen his team – and the club quickly made its move.

Pope, for his part, stressed that he had been given no assurances about starting the season between the posts when speaking from last summer’s training camp in Austria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think anyone’s been given any assurances,” said Pope. “The first game of the season, obviously, is what everyone wants to play in. For us, as a squad, it’s about working towards that, and each individual claiming that shirt.

“I think that’s the same for every position. I think competition’s massive to have for a successful squad."

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, right, celebrates Champions League qualifcation with his team-mates, including Nick Pope, far left, late last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

Commanding

But it was no surprise when Pope started the season in goal, and supporters quickly saw why Howe was so keen to recruit the 31-year-old.

Pope was a commanding presence between the posts as the club finished fourth with the joint-best defence in the Premier League. United, along with champions Manchester City, only conceded 33 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing of Pope – who played through the pain barrier for months last season before having a late-season operation – underlines how the analytical Howe will always look to strengthen every area.