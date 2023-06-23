Intriguing new Newcastle United transfer ‘targets’ reported after Sandro Tanoli move

Newcastle United have been linked with two more Serie A names – as Sandro Tanoli's move is finalised.

Tanoli, in Romania with Italy's Under-21 squad, is set to join the club in a £60million deal. The midfielder has agreed a six-year deal at St James' Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days following talks in Milan this week.

Newcastle are also looking to strengthen several other areas ahead of the club's return to the Champions League next season.

The club, keen on Leicester City's James Maddison, is keen to sign another midfielder, while a left-back, centre-half and winger are also being sought, and Sky Sport in Italy have reported interest in two more players.

It is claimed that AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, both 25, are also summer potential targets for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation with Hernandez, a France international, is said to be "extremely complicated" given interest from Atletico Madrid.