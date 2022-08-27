Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now in the final few days of the summer transfer window and clubs across English football are running out of time to get their business done.

Newcastle United, who have had a busy summer of recruitment so far, are currently focusing on their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium tomorrow.

Wolves have not had the best start to the new campaign and are still looking for their first win with two defeats and one draw from their first three matches so far.

It will be the final round of Premier League fixtures before the summer transfer window closes, meaning clubs will have to identify any areas they need to strengthen and move to get new recruits as soon as possible.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the Premier League transfer stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move for the Manchester United forward (Sky Sports)

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is attracting plenty of attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Borussia Dortmund as well as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United from the Premier League (ESPN)

Liverpool could offer Brazil forward Roberto Firmino in exchange for Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes (BBC via Calciomercato)

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Everton to sign Michael Keane on loan (Football Insider)

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta wit the fee is believed to be in the region of £51m (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana (The Athletic)

Brighton & Hova Albion have made a bid to land Argentine teenager Facundo Buonanotte from Rosario Central (InsideFutbol)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign reported Newcastle United transfer target Boubacar Traore from Metz after submitting a €10m bid (HITC via Foot365)