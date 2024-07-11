Saudi Arabian club ‘eye’ £52m Aston Villa star as PIF aim to secure signing of Newcastle United ‘target’
Diaby joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, scoring six goals, including on his competitive debut against Newcastle United at St James’ Park back in August, and registering eight assists during his debut campaign. Diaby and Villa would go on to enjoy a very good season and secured qualification for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League table.
Just one year prior to his move to Villa Park, Diaby was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United after a stunning season with Bayer Leverkusen where he registered 31 goal contributions in just 42 appearances in all competitions. Instead, the Frenchman stayed in Germany for one more season before eventually moving to England for £51.9m.
However, recent reports from Foot Mercato have suggested that PIF may finally get their man this summer and will do ‘everything possible’ to secure a move for Diaby. However, that won’t see him play at St James’ Park with Diaby instead linked with a move to Saudi Pro league side Al Ittihad.
Al Ittihad, who boast having players such as N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Karim Benzema in their squad, are currently managerless following the departure of Marcelo Gallardo earlier this month. Al Ittihad are one of the four Saudi Pro League clubs that are owned by PIF, along with Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal but had to settle for a 5th place finish last season, coming a mammoth 42 points behind eventual undefeated champions Al Hilal.
