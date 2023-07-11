The new Premier League season is fast approaching and it is now exactly one month until reigning champions Manchester City kick off the action away to newly promoted Burnley.

As for Newcastle United, they will begin the new campaign with Aston Villa visiting St James’s Park on August 12 as Eddie Howe and his staff continue to focus on the summer transfer window before then. The Magpies continue to be linked with a move for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes and the latest reports confirm that a current star could be on his way out of the club to make room for the 25-year old.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are also being linked with a free agent midfielder who was set to join Serie A side AC Milan but that deal seems to have fallen through which has alerted multiple Premier League clubs. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, July 11:

Saudi Arabian clubs ‘make contact’ with Newcastle United star

Per a report from The Telegraph, clubs in Saudi Arabia have made contact with Allan Saint-Maximin’s representatives with a view to signing the Frenchman this summer. The belief is that selling the former Nice man would be important in helping United fund a bid for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

Despite the personal wealth of their owners, UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations mean they need to balance their books rather than simply splashing cash as they like. Saint-Maximin’s departure would go a lon way to making sure United could sign Barnes without falling foul of UEFA’s rules.

Newcastle United among clubs ‘alerted’ to midfielders availability

90min reports that midfielder Daichi Kamada is suddenly on the market again after AC Milan pulled the plug on his proposed free transfer to San Siro. The Japan international has been a free agent since the end of June when his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired.

