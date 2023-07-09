Newcastle United's strongest starting XI after Sandro Tonali transfer – photo gallery
Eddie Howe's Newcastle United starting XI is set to be even stronger next season following the signing of Sandro Tonali.
Newcastle United's players started to report back to the club for pre-season training today.
Eddie Howe is working towards the club's August 12 season-opener against Aston Villa at St James' Park.
Work is also going on off the pitch to strengthen the squad further following the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this week.
Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is a target for Howe, and a number of arrivals are expected before the transfer window closes.
But what is Howe's strongest starting XI as it stands? And will winger Allan Saint-Maximin – who claimed earlier this summer that his career was at a "turning point" – make it into the team?