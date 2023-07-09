Newcastle United's strongest starting XI after Sandro Tonali transfer – photo gallery

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United starting XI is set to be even stronger next season following the signing of Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United's players started to report back to the club for pre-season training today.

Eddie Howe is working towards the club's August 12 season-opener against Aston Villa at St James' Park.

Work is also going on off the pitch to strengthen the squad further following the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this week.

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is a target for Howe, and a number of arrivals are expected before the transfer window closes.

But what is Howe's strongest starting XI as it stands? And will winger Allan Saint-Maximin – who claimed earlier this summer that his career was at a "turning point" – make it into the team?

GK: Nick Pope Last season Nick Pope quickly showed why Eddie Howe was so keen to sign him. The Newcastle United goalkeeper kept 13 clean sheets as the club finished fourth.

RB: Kieran Trippier Kieran Trippier is one of the first names on Newcastle United's teamsheet. Solid defensively, the right-back is also a big influence in attack through his set-pieces.

CB: Fabian Schar Eddie Howe brought Fabian Schar in from the cold for his first game in charge the season before last, and the ball-playing defender has got better and better.

CB: Sven Botman Sven Botman didn't take long to adjust to the demands of Premier League football following his move from Lille, and the defender was unbeatable at times last season.

