Bruno Guimaraes has admitted that he was initially “scared” to join Newcastle United.

Guimaraes signed for the club early last year when it was fighting to stay in the Premier League.

The midfielder – and Newcastle – have not looked back since then.

And the club is preparing to return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence following a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

However, Guimaraes, speaking to the Charla Podcast in Brazil, has admitted that he took a “risk” when he signed for United.

“I was scared to go, but it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, and my dream was to play in the Premier League,” said the 25-year-old.

“I knew about the new owners of the club (following a 2021 takeover). I knew that everything was changing. I knew I was going to play with (Kieran) Trippier – he was a big name.

“I said ‘you know what? I’m going up, I’m going to take a risk’. And the following year, we went to a (Carabao Cup) final, we went to the Champions League.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Newcastle United ahead coach Eddie Howe at the Etihad Stadium in March. (Pic: Getty Images)

Feeling blue

Guimaraes also revealed the Premier League team which he "hates" playing – champions Manchester City.

"We know that Manchester City are a step above all teams in England, with all due respect," said the Brazil international.

"It's the worst game when we play there, I hate it. It seems that we are all little kids, and the guys are professionals.

“It's awful, looks like they're playing with 15, and we're playing with seven. You look and say 'wow, it looks so blue'. It's not possible."

City manager Pep Guardiola described Guimaraes as an "exceptional holding midfielder" and "top-class player" after Newcastle's 2-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium in March.

Guimaraes was asked was Guardiola had said to him at the game.

"He told me that I was a good player,” said Guimaraes. "This makes me happy, because, for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve seen. This makes me very happy. That’s it, that’s this conversation, not more.”

Contract talks

Meanwhile, Guimaraes, in talks over a new deal at St James' Park, will report back to Newcastle for pre-season training later this month.