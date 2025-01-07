Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab are set to appoint a new sporting director as their pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues.

Reports from Saudi Arabia have claimed that a deal has been agreed that will see Dubravka end his seven-year stint at Newcastle to join Al-Shabab. Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie at Arsenal on Tuesday night would be Dubravka’s last for the club as the transfer was approved by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Sustainability Committee.

Those claims have since been played down with Eddie Howe stating that he is focused on the matches ahead rather than the speculation surrounding the future of his players. Crucially, Newcastle are yet to sanction the deal with Dubravka currently starting in goal for the club in Nick Pope’s absence due to injury.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has an offer on the table to secure his future in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabab. Newcastle are yet to offer Dubravka a new contract as things stand though Howe has been clear in his stance of wanting to keep the goalkeeper as part of his squad.

"Martin is out-of-contract in the summer so that is a different dynamic to add into the mix,” Howe said when asked about Dubravka’s future. “It’s all hypothetical."Martin is and has been fully committed, I think he has been outstanding and a brilliant professional to work with.”

Al-Shabab set to make major appointment

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, former Juventus midfielder and 2003 Ballon d’Or winner Pavel Nedved is set to be appointed as Al-Shabab’s new sporting director. One of the 52-year-old’s first tasks in Riyadh will be to secure the signing of Dubravka.

Dubravka and Nedved share a mutual connection through Czech Republic club Sparta Prague, from whom Dubravka joined Newcastle in 2018.

Martin Dubravka comments on Newcastle United contract situation

While a new contract at Newcastle hasn’t been completely ruled out for Dubravka at this stage, the goalkeeper has spoken about the situation.

"Nobody has spoken to me about a contract extension yet, so I feel my phase is slowly coming to an end,” he said. “I'm going to take it a bit more emotionally because seven years at one club is a long time.

"Everybody knows me here, I know everybody here. My children were born here. If it has to end, I will accept it. What else is left for me. But it won't be an easy departure."