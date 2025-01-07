Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is set to leave the club this month and a replacement has already been lined up.

Dubravka, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has agreed to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month. The transfer has been approved by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Sustainability Committee but must still be agreed by Newcastle.

Dubravka has been The Magpies’ starting goalkeeper over the past month with the club winning six games out of six with the Slovakian in the side, conceding just twice. According to Arabic outlet, Asharq Al-Awsat, Dubravka will play his final match for Newcastle in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal.

Head coach Eddie Howe is expected to rotate his goalkeepers for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Bromley. Nick Pope is on course to return from a knee injury next week - the goalkeeper’s initial six-week prognosis schedules him for a return against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

But Newcastle’s form with Dubravka in the side has highlighted the benefits of having a ‘ball-playing goalkeeper’ in the side, something Pope has struggled with since his arrival on Tyneside.

The Magpies have targeted Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford since last summer and are set to make fresh move to sign him in 2025. The 22-year-old agreed personal terms to join Newcastle back in June but the two clubs were unable to settle on a transfer fee.

Newcastle made two bids for Trafford but did not meet Burnley’s £20million valuation for the goalkeeper. The England Under-21s international has played 25 times for Burnley so far this season, conceding just nine goals.

James Trafford in action for Burnley. | Getty Images

When asked about Dubravka’s supposedly imminent departure from Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We're just focusing on the games and nothing else.”

Howe was previously been more open when discussing Dubravka’s future at Newcastle.

“The situation with Martin is, we would not want him to leave but of course you have to respect and understand the player’s wishes as well in this,” Howe said last week. “It’s not as clear-cut as everyone would necessarily have you think.

“Martin is out-of-contract as well in the summer so that is a different dynamic to add into the mix. It’s all hypothetical.

“Martin is and has been fully committed, I think he’s been outstanding and a brilliant professional to work with. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I think he’s done really well when you consider he didn’t play a lot of football when coming into the team. Fair to play him and how he’s handled that situation.”

Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers registered to play in the Premier League. After Pope and Dubravka, summer signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy are goalkeeping options for Howe while Mark Gillespie is also registered.